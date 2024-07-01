MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series

Experienced all-rounder Chloé Tryon is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 15:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chloe Tryon (L) will return to the South Africa T20I squad after an injury absence.
Chloe Tryon (L) will return to the South Africa T20I squad after an injury absence. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Chloe Tryon (L) will return to the South Africa T20I squad after an injury absence. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named the squad for Proteas women’s upcoming T20I series against India, starting July 5.

The three-match series will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what will be key preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Experienced all-rounder Chloé Tryon is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury. The all-round duo of Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will depart the touring group at the end of the one-off Test.

South Africa T20I squad
Laura Wolvaardt (Captain) (Fidelity Titans), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Tazmin Brits (DP World LIons), Nadine de Klerk (World Sports Betting Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Marizanne Kapp (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions) (ODI Squad Only), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions), Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions)

Proteas women interim head coach, Dillon du Preez said, “We’re excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury. She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can’t wait to see her back on the field.

READ | India’s squad for T20I series vs South Africa

“We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh,” he added.

Proteas women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said, “In selecting the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, we focused on maintaining consistency, keeping a largely similar group to build on our strengths and cohesion. This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.”

T20I series schedule
Friday, July 5: 1st T20I: India vs South Africa (M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)
Friday, July 7: 2nd T20I: India vs South Africa (M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)
Friday, July 9: 3rd T20I: India vs South Africa (M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Related stories

Related Topics

South Africa /

Chloe Tryon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W 373 all out, sets 37-run target for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  3. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 1 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa Women registers its highest Test total during encounter against India Women
    Team Sportstar
  4. India to tour Australia for multi-format Women’s A series in August
    PTI
  5. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W 373 all out, sets 37-run target for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W 373 all out, sets 37-run target for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  3. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 1 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment