IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named the squad for Proteas women’s upcoming T20I series against India, starting July 5.

The three-match series will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what will be key preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Experienced all-rounder Chloé Tryon is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury. The all-round duo of Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will depart the touring group at the end of the one-off Test.

South Africa T20I squad Laura Wolvaardt (Captain) (Fidelity Titans), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Tazmin Brits (DP World LIons), Nadine de Klerk (World Sports Betting Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Marizanne Kapp (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions) (ODI Squad Only), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions), Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions)

Proteas women interim head coach, Dillon du Preez said, “We’re excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury. She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can’t wait to see her back on the field.

READ | India’s squad for T20I series vs South Africa

“We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh,” he added.

Proteas women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said, “In selecting the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, we focused on maintaining consistency, keeping a largely similar group to build on our strengths and cohesion. This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.”