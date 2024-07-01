India to tour Australia for multi-format Women’s A series in August

India and Australia will lock horns in a multi-format women’s A series in Queensland next month, in what is seen as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in less than four months’ time.

The tour will comprise three T20Is in Brisbane, three ODIs in Mackay, and a four-day match at Gold Coast.

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed the schedule and named three Australia A squads for the series.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the 20-over and 50-over sides, while Charli Knott will be in charge of the four-day game.

READ MORE | IND-W vs SA-W: Luus, Wolvaardt and learning how to follow a good performance with another one

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose,” McGrath said in cricket.com.au.

“It presents those of us not playing in The Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition,” she added.

Fellow Australia quicks Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, and Tayla Vlaeminck will also feature in the white-ball matches, which will be their first hit-out since April’s tour of Bangladesh as they begin preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled in October.

Schedule First T20I: August 7: Second T20: August 9; Third T20: August 11 (at Allan Border Field). First one-dayer: August 14; Second one-dayer: August 16; Third one-dayer: August 18 (at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay). Four-day match: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club.