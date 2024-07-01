India and Australia will lock horns in a multi-format women’s A series in Queensland next month, in what is seen as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in less than four months’ time.
The tour will comprise three T20Is in Brisbane, three ODIs in Mackay, and a four-day match at Gold Coast.
Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed the schedule and named three Australia A squads for the series.
Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the 20-over and 50-over sides, while Charli Knott will be in charge of the four-day game.
READ MORE | IND-W vs SA-W: Luus, Wolvaardt and learning how to follow a good performance with another one
“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose,” McGrath said in cricket.com.au.
“It presents those of us not playing in The Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition,” she added.
Fellow Australia quicks Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, and Tayla Vlaeminck will also feature in the white-ball matches, which will be their first hit-out since April’s tour of Bangladesh as they begin preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled in October.
Schedule
Australia A Squads
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: Gayakwad removes Wolvaardt for 122; SA-W loses five
- India to tour Australia for multi-format Women’s A series in August
- Dinesh Karthik joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru as batting coach and mentor
- Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court during Asia Junior Championship
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of France vs Belgium Round of 16 clash?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE