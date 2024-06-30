MagazineBuy Print

Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to pick eight wickets in an innings during India Women vs South Africa Women Test

Sneh Rana became the second Indian to pick up eight wickets in an innings during a Women's Test during the match against South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 10:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s bowler Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa’s Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women’s test cricket match between India and South Africa.
India's bowler Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s bowler Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa’s Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women’s test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sneh Rana became the second Indian to pick up eight wickets in an innings during a Women’s Test during the match against South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday.

The 30-year-old joined Neetu David who first achieved the feat during a Test against England Women in Jamshedpur in 1995.

Rana finished with figures of 8/77 in 25.3 overs against the Proteas, second only to David’s 8/53 in the best bowling figures in Women’s Tests for India.

After picking up the wickets of openers Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch on Day 2, along with half-centurion Sune Luus, the off-spinner ran through the SA tail to bowl them out for 266 on the morning of Day 3.

Best bowling figures in an innings for India in Women’s Tests
8/53 in 31.3 overs - Neetu David vs ENG (1995)
8/77 in 25.3 overs - Sneh Rana vs SA (2024)
6/9 in 9.4 overs - Gargi Banerjee vs NZ (1985)
6/64 in 25.3 overs - Diana Edulji vs AUS (1984)
6/99 in 22.1 overs - Shubhangi Kulkarni vs AUS (1977)

