Dinesh Karthik joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru as batting coach and mentor

Karthik had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June after the end of the IPL 2024 where he represented RCB.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 11:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The former wicketkeeper-batter scored 796 runs in the last three seasons of the IPL playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise. 
The former wicketkeeper-batter scored 796 runs in the last three seasons of the IPL playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.  | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH
infoIcon

The former wicketkeeper-batter scored 796 runs in the last three seasons of the IPL playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.  | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Dinesh Karthik has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as batting coach and mentor for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.

Karthik had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June after the end of the IPL 2024 where he represented RCB.

The former wicketkeeper-batter scored 796 runs in the last three seasons of the IPL playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

He represented the franchise for five years in total, his first stint coming in 2015 and 2016 before rejoining the team in 2022 season.

Overall, Karthik has played 257 matches in IPL - having played in all the seasons starting from 2008 - and scored 4842 runs at a strike rate of 135.36.

