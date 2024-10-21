MagazineBuy Print

US Grand Prix: McLaren boss says Norris penalty was ‘inappropriate’

Norris was waging a thrilling duel with title rival Max Verstappen for third place and overtook the Red Bull four laps from the end, with both cars running wide.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 08:06 IST , AUSTIN

Reuters
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

McLaren’s Andrea Stella criticised Formula One stewards on Sunday for what he said was an “inappropriate” U.S. Grand Prix penalty that seriously dented Lando Norris’s title hopes.

Norris was waging a thrilling duel with title rival Max Verstappen for third place and overtook the Red Bull four laps from the end, with both cars running wide.

The Briton, who had come off worse in a first corner incident with Verstappen on the opening lap after starting from pole position, did not give the place back and was then penalised, which dropped him back to fourth.

“My view is that the way that the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars were off track, so both cars gained an advantage,” Stella told Sky Sports television.

The Italian said the decision could not be appealed and championship leaders McLaren had no alternative but to put it behind them.

“We double checked that both cars went off track. So for us there was no doubt that the manoeuvre was correct,” he added when asked why Norris had not been told to give the place back.

Also read | Leclerc wins US Grand Prix; Late penalty gives Verstappen third place over Norris in title chase

Red Bull principal Christian Horner naturally disagreed, calling it a “slam-dunk” decision and commending the stewards for acting promptly and ensuring the podium reflected the true result.

“For us it was crystal clear that the pass had been made off the track so he should have given the place back,” he told reporters.

“He chose not to so therefore there was a penalty. For us it was very much a black and white scenario.”

Norris said the stewards’ decisions were inconsistent and rushed, with Verstappen over-defending, making a mistake but still gaining from it.

“I don’t think you can appeal this kind of penalty, which is, again, a silly thing because they’re just guessing and I don’t think that’s how stewarding should be done,” he told reporters.

“I’m not complaining against them. I think it’s just more the fact they don’t see everything, understand everything, as well as we do when we’re inside the car,” added the 24-year-old, who is now 57 points adrift of Verstappen.

