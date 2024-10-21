MagazineBuy Print

SL vs WI, 1st ODI: Asalanka, Madushka lead Sri Lanka to five-wicket win in rain-hit game

Asalanka top scored with 77 off 71 deliveries including three sixes and eight boundaries. Madushka, standing in for injured regular opener Pathum Nissanka, hit a six and seven boundaries in his 69 off 54 deliveries.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 07:39 IST , PALLEKELE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI against West Indies.
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP

Opening batter Nishan Madushka scored a half-century on debut and shared a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka to guide Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over West Indies in their rain-hit ODI opener on Sunday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. His team scored 185-4 in 38.3 of its 50 allotted overs before rain halted the proceedings at Pallekele.

When play resumed, Sri Lanka was given a target of 232 runs in 37 overs under the DLS method and it reached 234-5 with 31 deliveries to spare.

Sri Lanka lost its first wicket with the score on six when Avishka Fernando (5) was out caught at covers by Roston Chase off fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-39 in six overs). Kusal Mendis (13) skied Joseph and wicketkeeper Hope took a good high catch.

Sri Lanka was three down for 45 when Sadeera Samarawickrama (18) was bowled by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with a flighted and turning delivery.

Records list | From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending win drought

Asalanka and Madushka then came together for their 109-ball partnership.

Asalanka top scored with 77 off 71 deliveries including three sixes and eight boundaries. Madushka, standing in for injured regular opener Pathum Nissanka, hit a six and seven boundaries in his 69 off 54 deliveries.

West Indies spin bowlers struggled to grip the ball after the rain and to make matters worse their seam bowlers erred in their accuracy. Motie had both Madushka and Samarawickrama out later but it was too late. He took 3-47 for West Indies in eight overs.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford and Chase added 85 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to give West Indies a competitive score before rain intervened. Rutherford was 74 not out off 82 deliveries including three sixes and five boundaries. Chase was a run-a-ball 33 not out.

Leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-18 in six overs for Sri Lanka.

The ODI series continues Wednesday at the same venue with the second of three games.

