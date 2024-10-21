Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a hundred for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh on Monday in the second round of the 2024-25 season.

The Saurashtra batter reached the three-figure-mark -- for the 25th time in Ranji Trophy -- in 197 balls as he led his side’s response to Chhattisgarh’s mammoth first-innings total of 578 for seven.

This was Pujara’s 66th First-Class century. bringing him closer to Rahul Dravid in the list for most FC hundreds by an Indian (Dravid has 68 FC tons).

Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar lead the chart with a staggering 81 FC centuries each under their belts.

During his knock against Chhattisgarh, Pujara also went past 21,000 FC runs, becoming the fourth Indian to do so - after Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dravid.

Gavaskar leads the list with 25,834 runs, followed by Tendulkar who finished his career with 25,396. Dravid is currently third in the list with 23,794 runs, followed by Pujara.

Indians with most First-Class hundreds