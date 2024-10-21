MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 10:59 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan secured a 1-0 victory at AS Roma on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Lautaro Martinez in a tightly contested Serie A match.

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.

Inter is now second in the table with 17 points, two behind leaders Napoli, while Roma is 10th with 10 points.

There were numerous chances for both sides to break the deadlock in the first half, but Roma keeper Mile Svilar and his Inter counterpart Yann Sommer made several impressive saves to keep an intense opening period goalless.

Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu had to leave the field after 12 minutes with an apparent injury, and he was followed off shortly after by Italy international Francesco Acerbi.

Following Martinez’s goal, both sides battled to seize the momentum.

Svilar made a one-handed save to deny Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, while Sommer dived to block a powerful snapshot from Matias Soule in the dying moments of the match, securing all three points for Inter.

Also read | Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla 5-1

Roma coach Ivan Juric defended his team’s performance despite the loss.

“I think we started too timid, I didn’t like the first 15 minutes, but after that we did really well until the goal. The goal was just an accident and you pay a heavy price for that at this level,” he told DAZN.

“We had a lot of chances, but we also made too many technical errors and that was a gift to Inter.

“We definitely need to raise the quality level in the final third and that will make us more effective.”

Fiorentina cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory at Lecce on Sunday, marking the first time it has scored six goals in an away Serie A match since 1966.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lautaro Martinez /

AS Roma /

Inter Milan /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara hits 66th First-Class ton, crosses 21,000 FC runs during Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SA, 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh 45/4 after opting to bat; Wiaan Mulder picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Pujara scores hundred vs Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand split US$2.3 million after winning Women’s T20 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Slot hails ’hardest’ win as Liverpool stays above Man City after win against Chelsea
    AP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla 5-1
    AP
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Kvaratskhelia penalty earns sluggish Napoli victory at Empoli
    Reuters
  5. French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara hits 66th First-Class ton, crosses 21,000 FC runs during Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SA, 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh 45/4 after opting to bat; Wiaan Mulder picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Pujara scores hundred vs Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand split US$2.3 million after winning Women’s T20 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment