Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus registered the highest partnership for any wicket for South Africa Women during the second innings of its Test encounter against India at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday.
The pair beat the record of 138 runs achieved by Johmari Logtenberg and Charlize van der Westhuizen against England in 2003.
While Luus scored her second half century of the match, skipper Wolvaardt registered her maiden Test fifty to help South Africa recover after being forced to follow on.
Highest partnerships for South Africa in Women’s Tests:
- 141* - Laura Wolvaardt and Sane Luus vs India (2004)
- 138 - Johmari Logtenberg and Charlize van der Westhuizen vs England (2003)
- 117 - Dawn Moe and Brenda Williams vs New Zealand (1972)
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: Luus, Wolvaardt fifties take SA-W past 150
- Wolvaardt, Luus register highest partnership for South Africa women during Test against India Women
- National Inter-State Athletics Championships: Kartik Karkera - doctor by profession, runner by passion with eyes on Asian Games 2026
- From Axar to Bapu - The origin story of India’s star all-rounder
- England announces squad for home Tests vs West Indies; Woakes returns; Bairstow, Wood dropped
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE