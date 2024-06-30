Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus registered the highest partnership for any wicket for South Africa Women during the second innings of its Test encounter against India at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday.

The pair beat the record of 138 runs achieved by Johmari Logtenberg and Charlize van der Westhuizen against England in 2003.

While Luus scored her second half century of the match, skipper Wolvaardt registered her maiden Test fifty to help South Africa recover after being forced to follow on.

Highest partnerships for South Africa in Women’s Tests: