Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 is set to begin on October 3 with Bangladesh taking on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each from where the top two teams will move to the semifinal.
The competition will act as a platform for some of the world’s best batters to put on a show and inspire the team to international success.
Here are some of the key batters to look forward too at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:
Chamari Athapaththu
Arguably the greatest cricketer to ever play the women’s game from Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapathtthu has been a consistent source of runs for the island nation.
The 34-year-old has amassed 3716 runs in 139 T20Is at an average of 25.38 and a strike rate of 110.90. Chamari has also been a regular in the Women’s Big Bash League scoring 1063 runs at 26.97 in 51 encounters.
The Sri Lankan captain led from the front to upset a dominant India team and bag the Women’s T20 Asia Cup earlier in the year. Chamari will have to be at her best with the bat to take her team past a tough Group A.
Laura Wolvaardt
South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt maybe only 25 years old, but her contributions with the bat make her seem like a Protea veteran.
The opening batter has scored 1765 runs in 72 T20 internationals for South Africa, at an average of 35.30 and strike rate of 115.43.
Her exploits in the T20 leagues across the world have also been excellent, especially in the Women’s Premier League and the Hundred where she strikes at 134.19 and 123.73 respectively.
Richa Ghosh
India’s opening partnership is among the best in international T20 cricket. While Shafali Verma steps on the gas from ball one, Smriti Mandhana eases her way in, batting long to help the team post a good score.
But if India has to bat out the opposition in the upcoming world cup, Richa Ghosh will be key. The 21-year-old has the ability to score runs quickly at the death, propelling the team score to 20-30 runs more than the expected total.
The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 860 runs in 55 international matches so far at a strike rate of 140.52, scoring 99 fours and 30 sixes.
India will hope for key contributions from ‘finisher’ Richa to rival the contenders for a shot at the title.
Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy has already won the grandest of prizes on the international stage including the T20 title a whopping six times. Yet when she steps on the field for the T20 World Cup in UAE she will have a new challenge, leading her side as captain.
The 34-year-old has 2987 T20I runs to her name, at an average of 25.31 and strike rate of 129.47. In the Big Bash, she has scored 2986 runs at 27.64 and a strike rate of 134.80.
Shafali Verma
Shafali is already an 80-game veteran for India in T20 internationals at the age of 20. The opening batter has scored 1948 runs at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 130.56.
The 20-year-old will be crucial at the top of the order to utlilise the field restrictions in the PowerPlay and give the team a rapid start.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top
- Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
- India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to wet outfield for second day in a row
- SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by innings and 154 runs to sweep series
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE