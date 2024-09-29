Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 is set to begin on October 3 with Bangladesh taking on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each from where the top two teams will move to the semifinal.

The competition will act as a platform for some of the world’s best batters to put on a show and inspire the team to international success.

Here are some of the key batters to look forward too at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Chamari Athapaththu

Arguably the greatest cricketer to ever play the women’s game from Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapathtthu has been a consistent source of runs for the island nation.

FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka celebrates her century during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Final match between Scotland and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 34-year-old has amassed 3716 runs in 139 T20Is at an average of 25.38 and a strike rate of 110.90. Chamari has also been a regular in the Women’s Big Bash League scoring 1063 runs at 26.97 in 51 encounters.

The Sri Lankan captain led from the front to upset a dominant India team and bag the Women’s T20 Asia Cup earlier in the year. Chamari will have to be at her best with the bat to take her team past a tough Group A.

Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt maybe only 25 years old, but her contributions with the bat make her seem like a Protea veteran.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The opening batter has scored 1765 runs in 72 T20 internationals for South Africa, at an average of 35.30 and strike rate of 115.43.

Her exploits in the T20 leagues across the world have also been excellent, especially in the Women’s Premier League and the Hundred where she strikes at 134.19 and 123.73 respectively.

Richa Ghosh

India’s opening partnership is among the best in international T20 cricket. While Shafali Verma steps on the gas from ball one, Smriti Mandhana eases her way in, batting long to help the team post a good score.

But if India has to bat out the opposition in the upcoming world cup, Richa Ghosh will be key. The 21-year-old has the ability to score runs quickly at the death, propelling the team score to 20-30 runs more than the expected total.

FILE PHOTO: Richa Ghosh of India in action during the 3rd T20 International Match between India (women) and Australia (women) at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 860 runs in 55 international matches so far at a strike rate of 140.52, scoring 99 fours and 30 sixes.

India will hope for key contributions from ‘finisher’ Richa to rival the contenders for a shot at the title.

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy has already won the grandest of prizes on the international stage including the T20 title a whopping six times. Yet when she steps on the field for the T20 World Cup in UAE she will have a new challenge, leading her side as captain.

FILE PHOTO: Alyssa Healy of Australia in action during the 3rd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The 34-year-old has 2987 T20I runs to her name, at an average of 25.31 and strike rate of 129.47. In the Big Bash, she has scored 2986 runs at 27.64 and a strike rate of 134.80.

Shafali Verma

Shafali is already an 80-game veteran for India in T20 internationals at the age of 20. The opening batter has scored 1948 runs at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 130.56.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the match between India and South Africa women at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

The 20-year-old will be crucial at the top of the order to utlilise the field restrictions in the PowerPlay and give the team a rapid start.