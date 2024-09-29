MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top

The island nation has notched up a PCT of 55.65 after winning five of its nine Tests to remain behind India and Australia in the standings. New Zealand dropped to seventh with a PCT of 37.50.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 14:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka tightened its grip on third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a commanding 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand.

The island nation has notched up a PCT of 55.65 after winning five of its nine Tests to remain behind India and Australia in the standings. New Zealand dropped to seventh with a PCT of 37.50.

India continues at the top after a 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India now boasts 86 points and a 71.67 PCT after 10 matches, while Bangladesh sits in fifth place with a 39.29 PCT.

Also read | How can India qualify for WTC final?

Here’s how the WTC points table looks like:

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent
1. India 10 7 2 1 86 71.67
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4. England 16 8 7 1 81 42.19
5. Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 33 39.29
6. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
7. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50
8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 19.05
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(*Table updated after second Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test)

