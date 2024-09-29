WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top

Sri Lanka tightened its grip on third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a commanding 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand.

The island nation has notched up a PCT of 55.65 after winning five of its nine Tests to remain behind India and Australia in the standings. New Zealand dropped to seventh with a PCT of 37.50.

India continues at the top after a 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India now boasts 86 points and a 71.67 PCT after 10 matches, while Bangladesh sits in fifth place with a 39.29 PCT.

Here’s how the WTC points table looks like:

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent 1. India 10 7 2 1 86 71.67 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4. England 16 8 7 1 81 42.19 5. Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 33 39.29 6. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89 7. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50 8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 19.05 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(*Table updated after second Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test)