WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top

Sri Lanka tightened its grip on third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a commanding 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand.
The island nation has notched up a PCT of 55.65 after winning five of its nine Tests to remain behind India and Australia in the standings. New Zealand dropped to seventh with a PCT of 37.50.
India continues at the top after a 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India now boasts 86 points and a 71.67 PCT after 10 matches, while Bangladesh sits in fifth place with a 39.29 PCT.
Here’s how the WTC points table looks like:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Points
|Percent
|1.
|India
|10
|7
|2
|1
|86
|71.67
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4.
|England
|16
|8
|7
|1
|81
|42.19
|5.
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|4
|0
|33
|39.29
|6.
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|38.89
|7.
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|36
|37.50
|8.
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|16
|19.05
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
(*Table updated after second Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test)
