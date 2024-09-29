MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru

A potential top-podium finish was lost in the individual category after a marksman was docked two points for reporting late for the final.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 12:13 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The Indian men’s team finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania while the women’s team pipped Azerbaijan by a point. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Indian men’s team finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania while the women’s team pipped Azerbaijan by a point. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis
infoIcon

The Indian men’s team finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania while the women’s team pipped Azerbaijan by a point. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Indian shooters began their ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) campaign in Peru on a good note, winning team gold in men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events, though a potential top-podium finish was lost in the individual category after a marksman was docked two points for reporting late for the final.

The junior men’s trio of Umesh Choudhary, Pradhyumn Singh and Mukesh Nelavalli topped the men’s team competition in 10m air pistol with a tally of 1726 points. They finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania, while Italy took bronze with a score of 1707.

Choudhary though missed a potential individual gold after being penalised two points for reporting late for the final.

Choudhary and Singh had earlier made it to the individual finals placed third and fourth respectively in the qualification round. Choudhary shot 580 and Singh 578 but missed out on individual medals, ending up sixth and eighth respectively.

Luca Joldea of Romania won the gold medal, while Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Hsiang-Chen clinched the silver. Nelavalli was ninth in qualification with a score of 574.

The combination of Kanishka Dagar, Lakshita and Anjali Chaudhary tallied 1708 to clinch the junior women’s 10m air pistol team gold. They pipped Azerbaijan by a point and bronze-winning Ukraine by four points.

Dagar also made the individual final in third place with a score of 573 along with Kanak who also shot the same score but with lesser inner 10s, to bag the fifth qualifying spot.

In the final, Kanak won bronze with a score of 217.6, while Dagar finished eighth.

Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu-Chun won gold, while Slovakia’s Manja Slak bagged the silver.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
  2. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 335/8 (f/0) at Lunch, trails Sri Lanka by 179 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Start delayed due to wet outfield; Inspection at 2 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses potential gold in Jr World Championship after shooter docked two points ahead of final
    PTI
  5. Dhoni, Mohit, Sandeep: Five India internationals who could be retained as uncapped players ahead of IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
  2. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected NRAI President
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. ISSF World Cup Final: Rhythm Sangwan to headline 23-member Indian squad as Manu Bhaker opts to skip
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. New range in Gurugram following shooting success at Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Mahit Sandhu wins 50m rifle prone gold in Deaf Shooting Worlds
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
  2. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 335/8 (f/0) at Lunch, trails Sri Lanka by 179 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Start delayed due to wet outfield; Inspection at 2 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses potential gold in Jr World Championship after shooter docked two points ahead of final
    PTI
  5. Dhoni, Mohit, Sandeep: Five India internationals who could be retained as uncapped players ahead of IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment