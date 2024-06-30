MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan retains Nida Dar as women’s team captain for Asia Cup in July

Although Pakistan was badly defeated in the ODI and T20 series recently in England under the captaincy of Nida Dar but the PCB has retained her for the regional event.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 21:19 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Nida Dar has been retained to lead Pakistan for Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Nida Dar has been retained to lead Pakistan for Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nida Dar has been retained to lead Pakistan for Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board has retained Nida Dar as the captain of the national women’s team for the Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to 28.

Although Pakistan was badly defeated in the ODI and T20 series recently in England under the captaincy of Nida Dar but the PCB has retained her for the regional event which also features arch-rivals, India.

Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar, who were part of the 17-member squad that toured England last month, have been left out.

READ MORE: Women’s Asia Cup 2024: ACC announces revised schedule, India plays Pakistan in its first match

Instead, the selectors have named Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

The selectors have recalled three players who last played a T20 international in 2023.

Iram Javed played her 53rd and last T20I against Bangladesh at Chattogram in October, Omaima played her 48th and last shortest format match against New Zealand in Queenstown in December and Aroob’s seventh and last appearance in a T20I was in Karachi against South Africa in September.

Tasmia Rubab, the 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, is the only uncapped player in the side.

The PCB recently also changed the head coach and support staff of the women’s team, naming former Test batsman, Muhammad Wasim as the new head coach supported by Abdul Rehman and Junaid Khan.

READ MORE: Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Mohammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach

The selected players will have a training camp in Karachi from July 5 and will continue until the side’s departure on July 16.

Hina Munawar, Rabia Siddiq and Waleed Ahmed have already been confirmed as the team manager, physiotherapist and analyst, respectively.

Pakistan Women’s Team:
Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

