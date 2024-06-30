BCCI announces INR 125 crore prize money for Indian team that won T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a prize money of 125 crore rupees for the Men’s T20 team which won the T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final, on June 29.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament,” Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, announced on social media.

“Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement.”

More to follow.