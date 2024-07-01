MagazineBuy Print

IND v ZIM, T20I series: Sikandar Raza to lead young Zimbabwe team against India

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza was on Monday named as captain of a young Zimbabwe team for the five-match T20I series against world champions India, which begins from July 6.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 19:20 IST , Harare - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe was named as captain for the five-match T20I series against India.
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe was named as captain for the five-match T20I series against India. | Photo Credit: ICC via Getty Images
infoIcon

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe was named as captain for the five-match T20I series against India. | Photo Credit: ICC via Getty Images

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza was on Monday named as captain of a young Zimbabwe team for the five-match T20I series against world champions India, which begins here from July 6.

The African side has also named Belgium-born Antum Naqvi in the squad but his final inclusion is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status, Zimbabwe Cricket said in a release.

Naqvi was born to Pakistani parents in Brussels, Belgium, before moving to Australia, but he was considered for selection after he declared his desire to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket and applied for naturalisation.

Aiming to rebuild under new head coach Justin Sammons after failing to qualify for the just-concluded T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe have picked a young squad under Raza.

READ | IND vs ZIM: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20I series

The 38-year-old right-hander, who has 86 matches under his belt, is the team’s most experienced player, followed by 29-year-old Luke Jongwe who has featured in 63 games.

The other seasoned campaigners in the side are pace bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, with 52 and 51 T20I appearances respectively.

Veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams were not considered for selection, while Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie and Ainsley Ndlovu also failed to make the cut.

Zimbabwe squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

