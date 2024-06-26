MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ZIM: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20I series

Shivam Dube was announced as replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 20:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shivam Dube in action.
India’s Shivam Dube in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Shivam Dube in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shivam Dube was announced as replacement for the injured all-rounder Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Reddy had received his maiden national call-up after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He score 303 runs and picked three wickets in Sunrisers’ run to the final was bagged the Emerging Player Award for the 2024 season.

Dube, who plied for his trade for Chennai Super Kings, is currently part of the Indian squad at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India will play Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in Harare, starting from July 06, 2024.

More to follow...

