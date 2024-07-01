Bolivia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for BOL v PAN

Bolivia and Panama play each other in the final matchday in Group C of Copa America 2024 on Monday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
There are no major injuries that are keeping players from either camp out of this fixture. However, Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla, the midfielder who had been given marching orders in the 88th minute against USA, will be missing the match against Bolivia due to suspension.
Predicted Lineups for Bolivia vs Panama
