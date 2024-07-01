MagazineBuy Print

Bolivia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for BOL v PAN

Take a look at which players are available for selection, and which are likely to start in the Bolivia vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C match.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 19:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama leaves the pitch after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States.
Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama leaves the pitch after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama leaves the pitch after being sent off during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Bolivia and Panama play each other in the final matchday in Group C of Copa America 2024 on Monday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

There are no major injuries that are keeping players from either camp out of this fixture. However, Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla, the midfielder who had been given marching orders in the 88th minute against USA, will be missing the match against Bolivia due to suspension.

Predicted Lineups for Bolivia vs Panama
Bolivia (3-4-3): Viscarra (GK), Sagredo, Haquin, Cuellar, Fernandez, Villamil, Cespedes, Rocha, Vaca, Algaranaz, Terceros.
Panama (5-4-1): Mosquera (GK), Davis, Miller, Cordoba, Farina, Murillo, Barcenas, Ayarza, Martinez, Blackman, Guerrero.

