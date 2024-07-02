Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates

LIVE SCORE
Bolivia (3-4-2-1): Viscarra (GK), Suarez, Haquin, Cuellar, Sagredo, Villamil, Cespedes, Rocha, Vaca, Terceros, Algaranaz.
Panama (4-1-4-1): Mosquera (GK), Davis, Farina, Cordoba, Murillo, Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Welch, Blackman, Fajardo.
The match is dead rubber for Bolivia, which was eliminated from the tournament after it received a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of table toppers Uruguay.
For Panama, it is a do-or-die match for the side as a win, would certainly boost its chances of making it to the next round. If a win is on the cards for the Panamanians then its advancement would be contingent on the result of the Uruguay vs USA match.
USA would have to either draw or lose the match without scoring a goal for Panama to go through, if it beats Bolivia.
