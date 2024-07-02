MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match of the Copa America 2024 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Updated : Jul 02, 2024 06:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Assistant referee Mary Blanco, Referee Edina Alves, and Assistant referee Neuza Black warm up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama.
Assistant referee Mary Blanco, Referee Edina Alves, and Assistant referee Neuza Black warm up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Assistant referee Mary Blanco, Referee Edina Alves, and Assistant referee Neuza Black warm up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

LIVE SCORE

STARTING XIs:

Bolivia (3-4-2-1): Viscarra (GK), Suarez, Haquin, Cuellar, Sagredo, Villamil, Cespedes, Rocha, Vaca, Terceros, Algaranaz.

Panama (4-1-4-1): Mosquera (GK), Davis, Farina, Cordoba, Murillo, Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Welch, Blackman, Fajardo.

PREVIEW

The match is dead rubber for Bolivia, which was eliminated from the tournament after it received a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of table toppers Uruguay.

For Panama, it is a do-or-die match for the side as a win, would certainly boost its chances of making it to the next round. If a win is on the cards for the Panamanians then its advancement would be contingent on the result of the Uruguay vs USA match.

USA would have to either draw or lose the match without scoring a goal for Panama to go through, if it beats Bolivia.

LIVE STREAM INFO

When and will the Bolivia vs Panama Group C match kickoff?
Bolivia and Panama will kickoff on Tuesday 6:30 AM IST in the Copa America 2024 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in India?
While there’s yet no official confirmation about the network which will telecast the Copa America 2024, you can catch the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in India?
While there’s yet no official confirmation about the platform which will stream the Copa America 2024, you can catch the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Bolivia vs Panama Group C match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecast across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Bolivia /

Panama /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment