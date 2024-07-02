MagazineBuy Print

BRA v COL, Copa America 2024: Brazil and red-hot Colombia brace for heated Group D clash

Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 08:14 IST , CALIFORNIA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao joke with Douglas Luiz of Brazil during a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao joke with Douglas Luiz of Brazil during a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao joke with Douglas Luiz of Brazil during a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi's Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.

Its last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which effectively ended its 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.

Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024: Host USA crashes out after loss to Uruguay

Lorenzo injected new energy into a talented but ageing group and has managed to bring out the best version of experienced players like James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba and Johan Mojica, who most thought were past their prime.

The rise of Richard Rios, Jhon Arias and Jefferson Lerma gave Colombia the balance it needed, its run including wins over Spain and Germany and a dramatic fightback against Brazil when winger Luis Diaz scored a late brace to secure a shock win days after Colombian guerrillas freed his kidnapped father.

Playing an attractive style of attacking football with a relentless pace and physicality, Colombia started the Copa America by beating Paraguay and then beat Costa Rica. It tops Group D with six points in two games.

Beating the five-time world champion would send a statement that South America has a new force to be reckoned with.

“I know our fans are excited, and who am I to give advice to people’s emotions? We are also excited, so let’s enjoy it,” Lorenzo said after his team beat Costa Rica 3-0 on Friday.

Brazil is struggling after a heartbreaking penalty defeat by Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Under the guidance of new manager Dorival Junior, Brazil’s Copa America debut was disappointing, a goalless draw against Costa Rica that was its fifth straight competitive game without a win, its worst run in 23 years.

It bounced back with a 4-1 win over Paraguay thanks to a stellar performance by forward Vinicius Jr., who showed why he is a strong contender to win the Ballon d’Or after guiding Real Madrid to a La Liga-Champions League double.

