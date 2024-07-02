Premier League: Chelsea signs striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Chelsea has signed 18-year-old striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona on a five-year deal with a further one-year option, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Barcelona academy product Guiu made his professional debut last October, announcing his arrival with his first goal after just 33 seconds, a late winner against Athletic Bilbao.

He made seven first-team appearances and scored his first Champions League goal in the group stage against Royal Antwerp.

He was Spain’s joint-top scorer at the European under-17 Championship last summer with four strikes.

“It’s an immense joy to sign for Chelsea, and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited,” Guiu said.

“Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea, and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club.”

Chelsea agrees deal with Boca Juniors to sign teenager Anselmino - reports

Chelsea has also reportedly reached an agreement with Argentine giants Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino in an 18 million dollar deal, a source with the Buenos Aires-based club said on Monday.

Anselmino began his Boca career aged 12, made his first-team debut in 2023, and after just 10 appearances, attracted interest from European clubs, including Manchester United and AC Milan.

The Argentine side agreed with Chelsea to retain the 19-year-old for at least six more months so that fans can “enjoy” the centre-back before he joins the Premier League.

“The agreement is complete, paperwork is being exchanged. The transfer will be finalised now, but he will stay at Boca,” a source told Reuters.

Boca president and former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme said a few days ago that Anselmino “will become a great footballer and will be a national team player”.

Boca, which on Monday unveiled midfielder Tomas Belmonte as a new signing, has not given any official details on Anselmino’s transfer.