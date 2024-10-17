MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman criticism of Saudi Pro League

Bergwijn, 27, joined Al Ittihad from Ajax Amsterdam last month and was publicly called out by Koeman who said international selection was now closed to the player.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 22:26 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
infoIcon

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underestimates the quality of the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada said on Thursday after the Dutchman refused to select winger Steven Bergwijn because of the player’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Bergwijn, 27, joined Al Ittihad from Ajax Amsterdam last month and was publicly called out by Koeman who said international selection was now closed to the player.

Former Manchester City executive Calzada said the Dutch coach undervalued the Saudi top-flight, which in the last two years, helped by the country’s Public Investment Fund, has spent a huge sum of money attracting top talent from across Europe.

“As someone that lives in the country, loves the country and values the quality of the product that we put out there, I didn’t like those statements,” Calzada told a press conference at The Summit, a gathering of top sporting executives in London.

READ: David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson

“I think this is just not fair. It’s not right. And actually, if you look at the players that have come to Saudi, most of them continue to go with their national teams.

“You’ve got (Aymeric) Laporte, for instance, (became) champion of Europe with Spain having come to Saudi.

“Most of the players continue to be called by national teams, Ruben Neves (Portugal) in our case, even (Al Nassr’s) Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Morocco’s) Bono our goalkeeper - all of them continue to be called up.

“That’s why that came a bit out of the blue, and probably out of a lack of knowledge of the value and the quality of the league, because if you watch matches, or you come and see the facilities, they are up to European standards.

ALSO READ: WSL 2024-25: ACL injuries plague league less than five weeks into the season

“So I’m just so sorry for the Dutch players, because it’s clearly an exception.”

The Spaniard also spoke of his hope that marquee 90 million euro ($97.48 million) signing Neymar would soon return to action having been out for almost a year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup 2026 qualifier for Brazil.

“The only thing that I can say is that I have seen him training regularly with his teammates, and now, after the international break, there’s a run of matches,” Calzada said.

“Sadly, if he has to play, he cannot play (in) the league because he’s not registered, but certainly he can play in the (Asian) Champions League.”

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese Jorge Jesus, tops Group B in the Asian Champions League Elite on six points from two matches and faces Al Ain in the competition on Monday.

Related Topics

Ronald Koeman /

Netherlands /

Esteve Calzada /

Saudi Pro League /

Al Hilal /

Steven Bergwijn

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman criticism of Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: SA secures first-ever T20 WC win over AUS to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB bans transgender women from women’s professional cricket
    AFP
  4. Lucas Paqueta wants FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Chennaiyin climbs to fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman criticism of Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  2. Emma Hayes names USA women’s team squad for first matches since Paris Olympics gold
    AP
  3. WSL 2024-25: ACL injuries plague league less than five weeks into the season
    Reuters
  4. Coldplay in El Clasico? Barcelona to wear logo of band for Real Madrid clash
    AP
  5. Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman criticism of Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: SA secures first-ever T20 WC win over AUS to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB bans transgender women from women’s professional cricket
    AFP
  4. Lucas Paqueta wants FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Chennaiyin climbs to fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment