Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underestimates the quality of the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada said on Thursday after the Dutchman refused to select winger Steven Bergwijn because of the player’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Bergwijn, 27, joined Al Ittihad from Ajax Amsterdam last month and was publicly called out by Koeman who said international selection was now closed to the player.

Former Manchester City executive Calzada said the Dutch coach undervalued the Saudi top-flight, which in the last two years, helped by the country’s Public Investment Fund, has spent a huge sum of money attracting top talent from across Europe.

“As someone that lives in the country, loves the country and values the quality of the product that we put out there, I didn’t like those statements,” Calzada told a press conference at The Summit, a gathering of top sporting executives in London.

“I think this is just not fair. It’s not right. And actually, if you look at the players that have come to Saudi, most of them continue to go with their national teams.

“You’ve got (Aymeric) Laporte, for instance, (became) champion of Europe with Spain having come to Saudi.

“Most of the players continue to be called by national teams, Ruben Neves (Portugal) in our case, even (Al Nassr’s) Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Morocco’s) Bono our goalkeeper - all of them continue to be called up.

“That’s why that came a bit out of the blue, and probably out of a lack of knowledge of the value and the quality of the league, because if you watch matches, or you come and see the facilities, they are up to European standards.

“So I’m just so sorry for the Dutch players, because it’s clearly an exception.”

The Spaniard also spoke of his hope that marquee 90 million euro ($97.48 million) signing Neymar would soon return to action having been out for almost a year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup 2026 qualifier for Brazil.

“The only thing that I can say is that I have seen him training regularly with his teammates, and now, after the international break, there’s a run of matches,” Calzada said.

“Sadly, if he has to play, he cannot play (in) the league because he’s not registered, but certainly he can play in the (Asian) Champions League.”

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese Jorge Jesus, tops Group B in the Asian Champions League Elite on six points from two matches and faces Al Ain in the competition on Monday.