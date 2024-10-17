MagazineBuy Print

Lucas Paqueta wants FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules

Paqueta was charged in May with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023, in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 22:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta.
West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has asked the Football Association to investigate how information from its case against him over alleged breaches of betting rules has been leaked to the media.

Paqueta was charged in May with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023, in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

The 27-year-old Brazilian denies the charges against him.

ALSO READ | David Beckham reveals his thoughts on Ratcliffe at Man Utd, Inter Miami, Messi and Alex Ferguson

“I am frustrated and upset to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press articles, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case,” Paqueta said in a statement posted on social media.

“I am also concerned that, although they are false and misleading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case. The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential,” he added.

“I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain,” Paqueta said.

Related Topics

Lucas Paqueta /

West Ham United /

FA

