Coldplay in El Clasico? Barcelona to wear logo of band for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona will wear the shirts when it visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 26. Its women’s team will also wear them for a Spanish league game against Eibar on November 2.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 15:38 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AP
The last clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga ended in a 3-2 win for Los Blancos in April 2024.
The last clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga ended in a 3-2 win for Los Blancos in April 2024.


Barcelona will wear special edition shirts with a logo of rock band Coldplay on its fronts for the upcoming el clasico against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s team will wear the shirts when it visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 26. Barcelona women’s team will also wear them for a Spanish league game against Eibar on November 2.

The club is also launching versions of the shirts for sale in limited editions.

The proceeds will be donated to a project by UNHCR/ACNUR and the Barca Foundation to help fight the impact of climate change in refugee camps in Uganda.

Barcelona has put the names of popular music artists on its shirt for clasicos in recent seasons since teaming up with music streaming service Spotify, which sponsors both the team’s shirts and the Camp Nou stadium.

Those artists include The Rolling Stones, Rosalía and Drake.

