MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next

Sinner won his first two Grand Slam trophies in 2024, and Alcaraz collected the two other men’s majors this season to raise his career total to four. Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 07:41 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

AP
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event for a half-dozen men that awards money but no ATP ranking points and is Saudi Arabia’s latest foray into tennis.

Riyadh will host the WTA Finals next month to open a three-year deal as the kingdom continues to invest in various sports, despite concerns about LGBTQ+ and women’s rights there raised by Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and others.

Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to play Holger Rune in Wednesday’s other match at the Six Kings Slam.

ALSO READ: AITA announces 2025 calendar: 13 Tournaments lined up between January and March 2025

On Thursday, the top-ranked Sinner — who was cleared in a doping case shortly before winning the U.S. Open last month, although the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed that exoneration — will take on Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz or Rune will face Rafael Nadal.

That will be the first match for Nadal since his exit at the Paris Olympics in July — and his first match since he announced last week that he would be retiring after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup next month.

He is an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

After a day off for everyone on Friday, the winners of Thursday’s two matches will meet in the event’s final on Saturday.

Nadal, 38, has 22 Grand Slam titles; Djokovic, 37, has won 24, a record for the Open era. They were given byes into the semifinals in Riyadh.

Sinner won his first two Grand Slam trophies in 2024, and Alcaraz collected the two other men’s majors this season to raise his career total to four. Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open.

Rune is the only member of the six-player field without a major championship and the only one who hasn’t been ranked No. 1.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Daniil Medvedev /

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next
    AP
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM; Overcast weather in Bengaluru ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia face tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next
    AP
  2. Six Kings Slam: Preview, format, players, prize money and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck
    PTI
  4. AITA announces 2025 calendar: 13 Tournaments lined up between January and March 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. AITA requests High Court to announce election results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next
    AP
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM; Overcast weather in Bengaluru ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia face tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment