Emma Hayes names USA women’s team squad for first matches since Paris Olympics gold

Trinity Rodman will miss a trio of upcoming matches for the US women’s national football team as she continues to recover from a back injury.

Coach Emma Hayes named her roster on Thursday for games against Iceland on October 24 in Austin, Texas, and October 27 in Nashville. The Americans then host Argentina on October 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The matches are the first for the United States since winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The roster includes 18 members of the team that played in France.

“There’s no doubt that the summer was brilliant, and we want to make these three games about celebrating some amazing accomplishments and players, but at the same time, we can’t rest on any laurels,” Hayes said in a statement. “Our focus is forward, our focus is on our process, and we want to keep chasing new heights.”

Hayes called up 26 players for the camp, but will suit up 23 players for each match.

Rodman, who plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, suffered an intense back spasm that caused her to leave the field by wheelchair in a match against the Kansas City Current last month.

She was a substitute in the Spirit’s victory last weekend over Racing Louisville, playing for the first time since the injury.

Hayes included six players who could make their debut for the United States: midfielder Hal Hershfelt, defender Emily Sams, center back Eva Gaetino, defender Alyssa Malonson, forward Yazmeen Ryan and forward Emma Sears.

The team will honor veteran defender Kelley O’Hara with a retirement ceremony at halftime in Nashville.