Premier League: Manchester United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director

Manchester United announced the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director on Monday. Ashworth joins from Newcastle after months of negotiations, as new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reshapes the club.

“Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United,” the clubs said in a joint statement. “The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”

With Ashworth as part of the backroom staff, Newcastle qualified the UEFA Champions League after 20 years. However, as rumours heavily linked the 53-year-old with the Red Devils, he was sent on gardening leave in February.

