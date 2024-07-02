MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Group C match between USA and Uruguay at the Copa America 2024 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Updated : Jul 02, 2024 05:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of United States enters the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay.
Christian Pulisic of United States enters the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of United States enters the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

STARTING XIs:

USA (4-3-3): Turner (GK), Robinson, Ream, Richards, Scally, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Balogun, Reyna

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet (GK), Vina, Olivera, Araujo, Nandez, Valverde, Ugarte, Araujo, De La Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez

PREVIEW

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Star and Stripes currently sit behind Uruguay in second place in Group C with three points from their first two matches played (a 2-0 win over Bolivia in their tournament opener followed by a 2-1 loss against Panama).

Uruguay, which has already booked its place in the quarterfinal, can become the group topper with a win. Marcelo Bielsa’s men started with a 3-1 win against Panama in their tournament opener, followed by a 5-0 defeat of Bolivia on Thursday.

USA is level on points with Panama but stays ahead due to goal difference.

LIVE STREAM INFO

When and where will the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Tuesday, July 2 (6:30 AM IST) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

USA /

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, BOL v PAN; Kick off at 6:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Uruguay LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Pulisic, Nunez start; USA v URU, match updates; Kick off at 6:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinals with win over Slovenia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment