Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Austria vs Turkiye Round of 16 clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Austria and Turkiye Euro 2024 Round of 16 match being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 08:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias blows the whistle.
Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias blows the whistle. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias blows the whistle. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Austria and Turkiye at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

He is a listed international referee for FIFA and UEFA since 2010. On 13 May 2024, he was selected by UEFA to referee the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

Dias will be joined by fellow countrymen Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro as the assistant referees.

Tiago Martins will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)
Assistant referees: Paulo Soares (POR) and Pedro Ribeiro (POR)
Video Assistant referee: Tiago Martins (POR)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (UKR)

