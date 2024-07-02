Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Austria vs Turkiye Round of 16 clash?

Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Austria and Turkiye at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

He is a listed international referee for FIFA and UEFA since 2010. On 13 May 2024, he was selected by UEFA to referee the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

Dias will be joined by fellow countrymen Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro as the assistant referees.

Tiago Martins will be the VAR referee.