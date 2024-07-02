LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 0-1 TUR; Demiral scores second fastest goal in Euros history

Where to watch?

Where to watch the live telecast of the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

Where to live stream the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.