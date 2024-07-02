LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 0-1 TUR; Demiral scores second fastest goal in Euros history

MagazineBuy Print

Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 0-1 TUR; Demiral scores second fastest goal in Euros history

AUT v TUR: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Austria and Turkey.

Updated : Jul 03, 2024 00:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Austria and Turkey played in Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

  • July 03, 2024 00:42
    YELLOW CARD
    11’ - Kocku given yellow card!

    Kocku gets a yellow card for a tackle on Baumgartner and will miss the next match if Turkey progresses!

  • July 03, 2024 00:41
    Demiral marks his name in history!

    Euro 2024: Who has scored the fastest goal in Euros after Merih Demiral scores for Turkiye against Austria?

    Turkiye’s Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 58 seconds in his side’s round of 16 clash against Austria on Wednesday.

  • July 03, 2024 00:40
    10’

    It has been one of the most exciting starts of this edition with both sides attacking the goal aggressively. Turkey started on a high but Austria too has made some serious attempts on goal.

  • July 03, 2024 00:36
    5’ - Big chance for Austria

    Austria takes a corner aiming the near post as the goalkeeper and Turkish defence misses the ball. The ball rolls across goal inches away from the goal but Baumgartner fails to tap it in and Austria misses a golden chance!

  • July 03, 2024 00:35
    2’

    Austria too breaks into an attack as Baumgartner makes a curling effort from outside the box which goes whiskers away from the goal.

  • July 03, 2024 00:32
    GOAL
    1’ - TURKEY SCORES EARLY GOAL!!!!!!

    A mistake by the Austrian backline as the ball falls to Demiral as he blasts it into the net!!!!!

    The clearance after the corner is botched by Baumgartner as it hits Posch and then towards goal, although Pentz saves it, the ball falls to Demiral in front of an open goal.

  • July 03, 2024 00:32
    Kick-off!

    Turkey starts the game strong and wins an early corner!!!

  • July 03, 2024 00:23
    Who is the referee?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Austria vs Turkiye Round of 16 clash?

    Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Austria and Turkiye at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

  • July 03, 2024 00:22
    Major talking points of the match!

    Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Calhanoglu suspended; Major talking points from AUT v TUR

    Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkiye being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

  • July 03, 2024 00:05
    Rangnick’s Tuesday magic!

    Austria under Rangnick has won all of its six matches that it has played on Tuesdays!

  • July 03, 2024 00:04
    Head-to-head stats!

    Played - 17

    Austria - 9

    Turkey - 7

    Draws - 1

  • July 02, 2024 23:52
    Here’s why a lot of Turkish players are on a yellow card!

    Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle, referee gives red card to Chory

    A fight broke out between the players of Czechia and Turkey after the Turks won the Euro 2024 Group F match 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg in Germany on Wednesday.

  • July 02, 2024 23:51
    Austria recently hammered Turkey!

    Austria brushed Turkey aside 6-1 in a friendly game in March 2024!

  • July 02, 2024 23:41
    Where to watch?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

    The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where to live stream the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • July 02, 2024 23:26
    Turkey starting lineup!

    Gunok, Demiral, Kocku, Guler, Bardakci, Yuksek, Muldur, Yildiz, Kadioglu, Yilmaz. Ayhan.

  • July 02, 2024 23:25
    Austria starting lineup!

    Pentz, Danso, Posch, Seiwald, Arnautovic, Sabitzer, Lienhart, Mwene, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer.

  • July 02, 2024 23:17
    Predicted lineups!

    Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

    Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

  • July 02, 2024 23:10
    Why is Calhanogllu out of the crucial round of 16 fixture!

    Euro 2024: Why is Hakan Calhanoglu not playing in Austria vs Turkiye?

    Turkish skipper Hakan Calhanoglu is not playing for the Turkiye’s Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Austria, which is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

  • July 02, 2024 23:10
    Match Preview:

    Euro 2024: Rangnick’s reinvigorated Austria looks to maintain momentum against Turkey

    Austria, one of the biggest stories of the tournament after upending tough opponents France and the Netherlands to win its group, plays Turkey in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

