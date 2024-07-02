LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 0-1 TUR; Demiral scores second fastest goal in Euros history

- July 03, 2024 00:42YELLOW CARD11’ - Kocku given yellow card!
Kocku gets a yellow card for a tackle on Baumgartner and will miss the next match if Turkey progresses!
- July 03, 2024 00:41Demiral marks his name in history!
- July 03, 2024 00:4010’
It has been one of the most exciting starts of this edition with both sides attacking the goal aggressively. Turkey started on a high but Austria too has made some serious attempts on goal.
- July 03, 2024 00:365’ - Big chance for Austria
Austria takes a corner aiming the near post as the goalkeeper and Turkish defence misses the ball. The ball rolls across goal inches away from the goal but Baumgartner fails to tap it in and Austria misses a golden chance!
- July 03, 2024 00:352’
Austria too breaks into an attack as Baumgartner makes a curling effort from outside the box which goes whiskers away from the goal.
- July 03, 2024 00:32GOAL1’ - TURKEY SCORES EARLY GOAL!!!!!!
A mistake by the Austrian backline as the ball falls to Demiral as he blasts it into the net!!!!!
The clearance after the corner is botched by Baumgartner as it hits Posch and then towards goal, although Pentz saves it, the ball falls to Demiral in front of an open goal.
- July 03, 2024 00:32Kick-off!
Turkey starts the game strong and wins an early corner!!!
- July 03, 2024 00:05Rangnick’s Tuesday magic!
Austria under Rangnick has won all of its six matches that it has played on Tuesdays!
- July 03, 2024 00:04Head-to-head stats!
Played - 17
Austria - 9
Turkey - 7
Draws - 1
- July 02, 2024 23:52Here’s why a lot of Turkish players are on a yellow card!
- July 02, 2024 23:51Austria recently hammered Turkey!
Austria brushed Turkey aside 6-1 in a friendly game in March 2024!
- July 02, 2024 23:26Turkey starting lineup!
Gunok, Demiral, Kocku, Guler, Bardakci, Yuksek, Muldur, Yildiz, Kadioglu, Yilmaz. Ayhan.
- July 02, 2024 23:25Austria starting lineup!
Pentz, Danso, Posch, Seiwald, Arnautovic, Sabitzer, Lienhart, Mwene, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer.
- July 02, 2024 23:17Predicted lineups!
Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic
Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz
- July 02, 2024 23:10Why is Calhanogllu out of the crucial round of 16 fixture!
