MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu not playing in Austria vs Turkiye?

The Inter Milan midfielder is not in the squad for the Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 clash being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 23:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring goal.
Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkish skipper Hakan Calhanoglu is not playing for the Turkiye’s Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Austria, which is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The Inter Milan player, who has started Turkiye’s all three group stage matches in the ongoing European Championship is not even in the squad for the crucial knockout match.

The 30-year-old player received a yellow card in Turkiye’s last group stage match against Czech Republic.

FOLLOW AUSTRIA VS TURKIYE LIVE

Earlier in the tournament, Calhanoglu picked up his first caution late on in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia for a clumsy tackle on Giorgi Kochorashvili.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

Apart from Calhanoglu, Turkiye will also miss the services of Samet Akaydin due to suspension, while Austria will be without winger Patrick Wimmer.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Hakan Calhanoglu /

Turkiye /

Austria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Netherlands powers into quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Romania
    AFP
  2. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Round of 16 match paused after pitch invader gets on field
    Team Sportstar
  3. Austria vs Turkey LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch AUT v TUR; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT v TUR; Starting lineups in, Calhanoglu not in Turkiye squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. ROU vs NED Highlights, Euro 2024 round of 16: Gakpo, Malen star as Netherlands outclasses Romania to secure quarterfinal berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Netherlands powers into quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Romania
    AFP
  2. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Round of 16 match paused after pitch invader gets on field
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil to celebrate national ‘King Pele Day’ on November 19 to pay tribute to football great
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu not playing in Austria vs Turkiye?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Netherlands powers into quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Romania
    AFP
  2. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Round of 16 match paused after pitch invader gets on field
    Team Sportstar
  3. Austria vs Turkey LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch AUT v TUR; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT v TUR; Starting lineups in, Calhanoglu not in Turkiye squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. ROU vs NED Highlights, Euro 2024 round of 16: Gakpo, Malen star as Netherlands outclasses Romania to secure quarterfinal berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment