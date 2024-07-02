Euro 2024: Why is Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu not playing in Austria vs Turkiye?

Turkish skipper Hakan Calhanoglu is not playing for the Turkiye’s Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Austria, which is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The Inter Milan player, who has started Turkiye’s all three group stage matches in the ongoing European Championship is not even in the squad for the crucial knockout match.

The 30-year-old player received a yellow card in Turkiye’s last group stage match against Czech Republic.

Earlier in the tournament, Calhanoglu picked up his first caution late on in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia for a clumsy tackle on Giorgi Kochorashvili.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

Apart from Calhanoglu, Turkiye will also miss the services of Samet Akaydin due to suspension, while Austria will be without winger Patrick Wimmer.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.