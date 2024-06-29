Euro 2024 hasn’t disappointed so far as the tournament moves into the Round of 16 stage.
UEFA tweaked its suspension rules ahead of the latest Euros edition which commenced in June 14.
Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:
Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.
(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )
Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.
CAN A PLAYER MISS EURO 2024 FINAL?
- A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.
- If a player is red carded in the semifinal, he will miss the final.
Players who will miss the Round of 16 because of suspension:
