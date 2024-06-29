Canada plays Chile on the final matchday in the group stages of the Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The upcoming match between the two nations will be their first meeting in the Copa America.
In the all time record, it is Chile that has a slight advantage in terms of head-to-head results.
All time head-to-head record for Canada vs Chile
Results of past meetings in Canada vs Chile
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 150/4; Kohli hits fifty as India eyes big finish
- IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 150/4 (18); Kohli scores fifty, Dube begins attack
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched
- Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of CAN v CHI Group A match
- Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained; How many cautions before a player is suspended in Euros?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE