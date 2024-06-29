MagazineBuy Print

Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of CAN v CHI Group A match

Here’s the head-to-head record between Canada and Chile and how they have fared against each other in the past ahead of their Group A Copa America 2024 match.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 21:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Canada celebrate after Jonathan David scored his side’s opening goal against Peru during a Copa America Group A match.
Players of Canada celebrate after Jonathan David scored his side’s opening goal against Peru during a Copa America Group A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada plays Chile on the final matchday in the group stages of the Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The upcoming match between the two nations will be their first meeting in the Copa America.

In the all time record, it is Chile that has a slight advantage in terms of head-to-head results.

All time head-to-head record for Canada vs Chile
Played: 4
Canada: 1
Draw: 1
Chile: 2
Results of past meetings in Canada vs Chile
July 25, 1984: CAN 0-0 CHI (International Friendly match)
May 25, 1988: CAN 1-0 CHI (Stanley Matthews Cup)
May 28, 1995: CAN 1-2 CHI (Canada Cup)
October 11, 1995: CAN 0-2 CHI (International Friendly match)

Related Topics

Canada /

Chile /

Copa America 2024

