Canada vs Chile LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST; Score; Starting lineups out; CAN v CHI

CAN v CHI: Follow live updates of the Canada vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match from the Inter&Co Stadium in Florida.

Updated : Jun 30, 2024 05:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada at Children’s Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada at Children’s Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada at Children’s Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING LINEUPS

Canada starting XI (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK); Johnston, M.B, Cornelius, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Shaffelburg, David, Davies; Larin

Chile starting XI (4-2-3-1): Arias (GK); Suazo, Maripan, Lichnovsky, Isla; Echeverria, Nunez; Davilla, Sanchez, Osorio; Vargas

PREVIEW

Canada and Chile take on each other in their final Group A match in the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Chile’s manager, Ricardo Gareca, must address the attacking struggles that have plagued his squad throughout their campaign as well as in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

During its 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, Chile took 72 minutes to register the first of its three shots.

All attempts came after Gareca substituted Alexis Sanchez, Chile’s top international goal scorer, who also failed to convert a prime opportunity in the goalless opener against Peru.

However, winger Victor Davila defended the 35-year-old Sanchez at a press conference on Friday, asserting his significance to Chile’s prospects.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024

“We know that many a time it isn’t your day,” Davila said, through an interpreter.

“There are no doubts about it. It’s part of the work, it’s part of football. You can have a good day or a bad day. But we have no doubts on Alexis’ performance.”

Canada, who has three points after Jonathan David’s goal secured it a 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, will likely only need a draw against Chile to progress to the knockout stages, unless Peru manage to upset Argentina.

Despite the victory, Canada’s manager Jesse Marsch remains concerned about his team’s defensive weaknesses.

“I still challenge them that both in the Argentina game and the Peru game, a lot of the wounds came self-inflicted, from us giving bad balls away or being a little careless in dual situations,” Marsch told OneSoccer this week. “I could see that we needed to make changes.”

When and where will the match between Canada and Chile kick off?
Canada’s match against Chile in the Group A of Copa America 2024 will kick off on Sunday at 5:30 am IST at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Chile in India?
While there’s no official confirmation on which network will LIVE telecast Copa America 2024 in India, the match can be followed LIVE on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Canada vs Chile in India?
While there’s no official confirmation on which platform will LIVE stream Copa America 2024 in India, the match can be followed LIVE on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Chile in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

