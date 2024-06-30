Canada vs Chile LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST; Score; Starting lineups out; CAN v CHI

LIVE UPDATES
STARTING LINEUPS
Canada starting XI (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK); Johnston, M.B, Cornelius, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Shaffelburg, David, Davies; Larin
Chile starting XI (4-2-3-1): Arias (GK); Suazo, Maripan, Lichnovsky, Isla; Echeverria, Nunez; Davilla, Sanchez, Osorio; Vargas
PREVIEW
Canada and Chile take on each other in their final Group A match in the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Chile’s manager, Ricardo Gareca, must address the attacking struggles that have plagued his squad throughout their campaign as well as in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
During its 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, Chile took 72 minutes to register the first of its three shots.
All attempts came after Gareca substituted Alexis Sanchez, Chile’s top international goal scorer, who also failed to convert a prime opportunity in the goalless opener against Peru.
However, winger Victor Davila defended the 35-year-old Sanchez at a press conference on Friday, asserting his significance to Chile’s prospects.
FOLLOW: LIVE updates from Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024
“We know that many a time it isn’t your day,” Davila said, through an interpreter.
“There are no doubts about it. It’s part of the work, it’s part of football. You can have a good day or a bad day. But we have no doubts on Alexis’ performance.”
Canada, who has three points after Jonathan David’s goal secured it a 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, will likely only need a draw against Chile to progress to the knockout stages, unless Peru manage to upset Argentina.
Despite the victory, Canada’s manager Jesse Marsch remains concerned about his team’s defensive weaknesses.
“I still challenge them that both in the Argentina game and the Peru game, a lot of the wounds came self-inflicted, from us giving bad balls away or being a little careless in dual situations,” Marsch told OneSoccer this week. “I could see that we needed to make changes.”
When and where will the match between Canada and Chile kick off?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Chile in India?
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Canada vs Chile in India?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Chile in USA?
Latest on Sportstar
- Canada vs Chile LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST; Score; Starting lineups out; CAN v CHI
- Argentina vs Peru LIVE updates, ARG v PER, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Lionel Messi on bench; Score; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST
- Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match
- Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of CAN v CHI Group A match
- Canada vs Chile LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the CAN v CHI Group A match? Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE