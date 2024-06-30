MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Italian coach Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit

Spalletti made six changes to his starting line-up against the Swiss, but instead of instilling energy and creativity into the team, Italy looked disjointed and without invention, as it lost 0-2.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 07:20 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy.
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP
infoIcon

Italy's head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy.

Italian coach Luciano Spalletti said he took full responsibility for his team’s exit from the European Championship in the first knock out round after an insipid 2-0 loss against Switzerland.

However, the 65-year-old former Napoli boss also complained he had not had enough matches in which to blend his team ahead of the defeat, which marked Italy’s first elimination before the quarter-final stage of the Euros in 20 years.

“I have the responsibility,” Spalletti said at the post-match press conference.

“We failed because of my team selection, it is never down to the players.”

Spalletti said, however, that he did not have enough time to get to know the team better.

All other coaches had 30 or even more games with their teams before the tournament started, he said, adding: “I only had 10.”

ALSO READ | Switzerland knocks Italy out to book quarterfinal spot

Spalletti was appointed Italy’s national team manager in August 2023, following the resignation of Roberto Mancini.

He made six changes to his starting line-up against the Swiss, but instead of instilling energy and creativity into the team, it looked disjointed and without invention, and barely managed a shot on goal.

Italy had to play without one of their most impressive players in Germany, the suspended defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Spalletti said his players lacked the physicality to stand up to the Swiss team.

Italy came in second in group B behind Spain, after a last gasp equaliser against Croatia to snatch a 1-1 draw which kept the defending champions in Germany, and into Saturday’s round of 16 first game in Berlin.

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Italy /

Luciano Spalletti

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
