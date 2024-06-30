MagazineBuy Print

England vs Slovakia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, ENG v SVK preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia.

Jun 30, 2024

Team Sportstar
England’s forward Harry Kane attends a MD-1 training session.
England's forward Harry Kane attends a MD-1 training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s forward Harry Kane attends a MD-1 training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Gareth Southgate’s hesitant England team will need to finally make its presence felt in Euro 2024 against Slovakia in the last-16, or the underdog Slovaks will fancy its chances of upending its opponent.

Southgate’s richly talented squad arrived in Germany as a tournament favourite but optimism around the 2020 runners-ups fizzled with three drab group games mired in uncertainty over the best line-up, with the coach conceding an “experiment” in the early matches had failed.

Slovakia, on the other hand, kicked off its campaign by shocking No. 3 Belgium 1-0, a team ranked 42 places above it.

“The English have quality, but every opponent it has played was able to torment them,” Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda told TV Markza.

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona called his team the Cinderella story of the group stage after its win over Belgium, while minnow Georgia also played well above expectations by stunning Portugal 2-0 to prove no team can be counted out.

So, while England fans cheered Southgate’s team landing on the kinder side of the draw, with an easier route to the final, that is only paper.

“I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw,” England defender Marc Guehi told reporters on Thursday. “Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm.”

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match match will kick off on Sunday, June 30 9:30 PM IST at the Veltins-Arena.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

