MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Schrnz becomes top scorer; Kane makes history; Major talking points from ENG v SVK

Take a look at all the major talking points from England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 20:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane of England prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia.
Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane of England prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane of England prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England and Slovakia will look to book a berth in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 as they face off in the round of 16 clash at the Arena AufSchalke on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Sportstar takes a look at the top talking points from the match:

SLOVAKIA’S IVAN SCHRANZ BECOME JOINT TOP SCORER

Ivan Schranz scored his third goal of the Euro 2024 and Slovakia’s opener, becoming the joint-highest top scorer of the tournament with Jamal Musiala and Geroges Mikautadze.

HARRY KANE MAKES HISTORY

England captain Harry Kane became the English player with the most competitive appearances for the national after starting in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Slovakia

KOBBIE MAINOO STARTS

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is named in the starting 11 for the first time in the tournament. He replaces Trent Alexander Arnold and Conor Gallagher in midfield.

He is also the third-youngest player to start a knockout stage game for England at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), after Michael Owen v Argentina in 1998 (18y 198d) and Wayne Rooney v Portugal in 2004 (18y 244d). 

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Schrnz becomes top scorer; Kane makes history; Major talking points from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Slovakia’s Schranz joins the lead with Germany’s Musiala and Mikautadze of Georgia
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovakia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Harry Kane becomes player with most competitive appearances for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Schrnz becomes top scorer; Kane makes history; Major talking points from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Slovakia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  4. BEL vs FRA, Euro 2024 round of 16: Belgium, France in head-on clash both battling first round blues
    Reuters
  5. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia early lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Schrnz becomes top scorer; Kane makes history; Major talking points from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Slovakia’s Schranz joins the lead with Germany’s Musiala and Mikautadze of Georgia
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovakia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: India fails to qualify for 4x400m mixed relay despite new National Record at Inter-State Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment