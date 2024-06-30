England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Schrnz becomes top scorer; Kane makes history; Major talking points from ENG v SVK

England and Slovakia will look to book a berth in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 as they face off in the round of 16 clash at the Arena AufSchalke on Sunday.
Sportstar takes a look at the top talking points from the match:
SLOVAKIA’S IVAN SCHRANZ BECOME JOINT TOP SCORER
Ivan Schranz scored his third goal of the Euro 2024 and Slovakia’s opener, becoming the joint-highest top scorer of the tournament with Jamal Musiala and Geroges Mikautadze.
HARRY KANE MAKES HISTORY
England captain Harry Kane became the English player with the most competitive appearances for the national after starting in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Slovakia
KOBBIE MAINOO STARTS
Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is named in the starting 11 for the first time in the tournament. He replaces Trent Alexander Arnold and Conor Gallagher in midfield.
He is also the third-youngest player to start a knockout stage game for England at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), after Michael Owen v Argentina in 1998 (18y 198d) and Wayne Rooney v Portugal in 2004 (18y 244d).
