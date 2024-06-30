MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Bellingham scores stoppage-time goal with bicycle kick in England vs Slovakia Euro round of 16 match

Jude Bellingham scored a stoppage time equaliser for England, through an overhead kick against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 23:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - England v Slovakia - Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - June 30, 2024 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - England v Slovakia - Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - June 30, 2024 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY
infoIcon

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - England v Slovakia - Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - June 30, 2024 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY

Jude Bellingham scored a stoppage time equaliser for England, through an overhead kick against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

