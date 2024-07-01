MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Portugal vs Slovenia Round of 16 clash?

Published : Jul 01, 2024 13:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italian referee Daniele Orsato in Euro 2024.
infoIcon

Italian referee Daniele Orsato in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Portugal and Slovenia in Franfurt Arena.

Orsato is a celebrated referee and was in charge of the 2020 UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich and the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia.

Orsato will be joined by fellow countrymen Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as the assistant referees.

Massimiliano Irrati will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Assistant referees: Ciro Carbone (ITA), Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)
Video Assistant referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Paolo Valeri (ITA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: - Marco Fritz (GER)
Fourth official: Espen Eskås (NOR)

