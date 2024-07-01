Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Portugal vs Slovenia Round of 16 clash?

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Portugal and Slovenia in Franfurt Arena.

Orsato is a celebrated referee and was in charge of the 2020 UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich and the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia.

Orsato will be joined by fellow countrymen Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as the assistant referees.

Massimiliano Irrati will be the VAR referee.