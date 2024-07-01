LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ronaldo named in starting XI for POR v SVN; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

- July 02, 2024 00:01PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA PREVIOUS MEETING
In their only meeting in March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Roberto Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal.
Result: 26 March 2024: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal (International friendly)
- July 01, 2024 23:41PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 1
Portugal: 0
Slovenia: 1
Draws: 0
- July 01, 2024 23:23Slovenia starting XI
Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko
- July 01, 2024 23:22Portugal starting XI
Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Leao, Ronaldo
- July 01, 2024 23:21LINEUPS OUT!!
- July 01, 2024 22:53PREDICTED LINEUPS
Portugal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa, Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes, Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva
Slovenia predicted lineup (3-5-2): Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko
- July 01, 2024 22:50Where to watch the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal an
The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- July 01, 2024 22:50When and where will the Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick-off?
The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Frankfurt Arena.
