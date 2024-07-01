MagazineBuy Print

Live

LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ronaldo named in starting XI for POR v SVN; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

POR vs SVN Live score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia being played at the Frankfurt Arena.

Updated : Jul 02, 2024 00:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday.
Portugal's talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday.
| Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia being played at the Frankfurt Arena.

  • July 02, 2024 00:10
    Who is the referee for Portugal vs Slovenia knockout clash?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Portugal vs Slovenia Round of 16 clash?

    Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Portugal and Slovenia in Franfurt Arena.

  • July 02, 2024 00:01
    PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA PREVIOUS MEETING

    In their only meeting in March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Roberto Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal.

    Result: 26 March 2024: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal (International friendly)

  • July 01, 2024 23:54
    Who will Portugal in the quarterfinal face if it beats Slovenia?

    Euro 2024: Who will Ronaldo face in the quarterfinal if Portugal beats Slovenia?

    Portugal is set to face Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Frankfurt Arena as Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely playing his last edition of the tournament.

  • July 01, 2024 23:41
    PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 1

    Portugal: 0

    Slovenia: 1

    Draws: 0

  • July 01, 2024 23:40
    How many pitch invaders will we see tonight?

    No selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024: UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with CR7

    The charges related to “order and security” at games and “protection of the playing area” at Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.

  • July 01, 2024 23:27
    Take a look at Ronaldo’s all-time stats in Euros history

    Euro 2024: How has Cristiano Ronaldo been in Euros? Full breakdown of goals and assists of Portugal captain

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s highest goalscorer and its most successful captain, led the side to win the European Championship in 2016.

  • July 01, 2024 23:23
    Slovenia starting XI

    Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

  • July 01, 2024 23:22
    Portugal starting XI

    Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Leao, Ronaldo

  • July 01, 2024 23:21
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • July 01, 2024 22:53
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Portugal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa, Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes, Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

    Slovenia predicted lineup (3-5-2): Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

  • July 01, 2024 22:52
    PREVIEW

    POR v SVN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. brace for underdog Slovenia

    Despite finishing top of Group F, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised questions after it arrived in Germany as one of the favourites.

  • July 01, 2024 22:50
    Where to watch the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal an

    The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • July 01, 2024 22:50
    When and where will the Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick-off?

    The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Frankfurt Arena.

