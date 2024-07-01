MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha

Olympic Council of Asia’s Executive Board has agreed to include yoga as a competitive sport in the Asian Games.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 15:22 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association.
FILE PHOTO: P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu

IOA president PT Usha on Monday said the Olympic Council of Asia’s Executive Board has agreed to include yoga in the Asian Games and a confirmation from the OCA’s General Assembly would pave the way for its inclusion to the event’s programme.

Usha said OCA acting president Randhir Singh informed her about EB’s decision. She thanked him for his “unflinching support” to yoga’s inclusion as a competitive sport in the Asian Games.

“I am delighted that the OCA Executive Board spontaneously agreed to India’s request to give yoga the recognition it deserves. The proposal shall now move through the Sports Committee to the General Assembly for confirmation,” Usha said in an IOA release.

An IOA source said it is just the first step towards yoga’s inclusion in the multi-sport event as a medal sport.

“Whether it will be medal sport or demonstration sport, that will be decided by the OCA General Assembly. It’s the first step. But since Yoga is prevalent worldwide, the IOA is hoping for it to be a medal sport in due course of time,” the source told PTI.

The IOA chief said it was a natural step for the competitive sports community to embrace yoga, especially after the world had given it due recognition.

Also read | Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion

“It has a universal appeal and people around the world have embraced yoga and drawn benefits,” Usha said.

She also thanked new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his efforts ahead of the OCA meeting.

“When we make a collective effort, led by the Prime Minister himself, we can achieve success seamlessly. I am glad India’s effort to have yoga included in the biggest celebrations of sport is finding resonance.” Mandaviya had earlier welcomed IOA president Usha’s move to get yoga included in the Asian Games programme.

“It is only fair that in keeping with its wide popularity, yoga becomes a competitive sport and is in the Asian Games,” Mandaviya said in a statement a few days back.

The Sports Ministry has already granted recognition to Yogasana Bharat for promotion and development of Yogasana as a competitive sport in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

PT Usha /

Asian Games /

Indian Olympic Association /

Olympic Council of Asia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  2. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W 373 all out, sets 37-run target for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 1 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  2. Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time
    PTI
  3. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  4. Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND W vs SA W: Chloe Tryon returns as South Africa names squad for India T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  2. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W 373 all out, sets 37-run target for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 1 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment