OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha

IOA president PT Usha on Monday said the Olympic Council of Asia’s Executive Board has agreed to include yoga in the Asian Games and a confirmation from the OCA’s General Assembly would pave the way for its inclusion to the event’s programme.

Usha said OCA acting president Randhir Singh informed her about EB’s decision. She thanked him for his “unflinching support” to yoga’s inclusion as a competitive sport in the Asian Games.

“I am delighted that the OCA Executive Board spontaneously agreed to India’s request to give yoga the recognition it deserves. The proposal shall now move through the Sports Committee to the General Assembly for confirmation,” Usha said in an IOA release.

An IOA source said it is just the first step towards yoga’s inclusion in the multi-sport event as a medal sport.

“Whether it will be medal sport or demonstration sport, that will be decided by the OCA General Assembly. It’s the first step. But since Yoga is prevalent worldwide, the IOA is hoping for it to be a medal sport in due course of time,” the source told PTI.

The IOA chief said it was a natural step for the competitive sports community to embrace yoga, especially after the world had given it due recognition.

“It has a universal appeal and people around the world have embraced yoga and drawn benefits,” Usha said.

She also thanked new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his efforts ahead of the OCA meeting.

“When we make a collective effort, led by the Prime Minister himself, we can achieve success seamlessly. I am glad India’s effort to have yoga included in the biggest celebrations of sport is finding resonance.” Mandaviya had earlier welcomed IOA president Usha’s move to get yoga included in the Asian Games programme.

“It is only fair that in keeping with its wide popularity, yoga becomes a competitive sport and is in the Asian Games,” Mandaviya said in a statement a few days back.

The Sports Ministry has already granted recognition to Yogasana Bharat for promotion and development of Yogasana as a competitive sport in India.