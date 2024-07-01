MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws

The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying a half point lead over world championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 13:55 IST , Bucharest - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Praggnanandhaa is usually spot-on when it comes to accurate calculation or tactics but somehow here, he has been missing on advantageous positions and also some winning moves.
FILE PHOTO: Praggnanandhaa is usually spot-on when it comes to accurate calculation or tactics but somehow here, he has been missing on advantageous positions and also some winning moves. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Praggnanandhaa is usually spot-on when it comes to accurate calculation or tactics but somehow here, he has been missing on advantageous positions and also some winning moves. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grandmaster R Praggnandhaa yet again squandered promising position to settle for a draw against American Wesley in the fifth round of Superbet Classic tournament as none of the five boards produced any decisive result, here.

The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana of United States still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying a half point lead over world championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

French duo of Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Wesley share the third spot on 2.5 points each, a half point ahead of Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

Local hopeful Deac Bogdan-Daniel is still at the bottom with 1.5 points.

Gukesh also enjoyed some advantage that slipped away against Abdusattorov while Vachier-Lagrave played solidly to hold Caruana.

Bogdan-Daniel drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 10-player double round-robin event, offering USD 350000 as prize money.

Follow | Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more

Praggnanandhaa is usually spot-on when it comes to accurate calculation or tactics but somehow here, he has been missing on advantageous positions and also some winning moves.

Having missed out on a technically winning endgame against Gukesh, Wesley So found himself lucky as the Indian missed a not-so-difficult manoeuvre that he would find in seconds on another day.

Inspired by the presence of Garry Kasparov in the playing hall, Praggnanandhaa chose the King’s Indian defense as black, faced the Fianchetto variation and did not have many troubles in maintaining the balance.

Wesley became a little ambitious towards the final stages of the middle game and this is where Praggnanandhaa could have penetrated his king side decisively. Wesley survived with the skin of his teeth.

Gukesh also had a chance against Nodirbek through a tactical stroke that would have ensured consistent pressure and a long-term advantage. The game was drawn without much ado once Gukesh missed out on the opportunity.

Caruana showed his opening expertise to hold Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in a Ruy Lopez open. The American went for a little known variation as black and it was clear that his home-work ran deep. Vachier-Lagrave decided not to take his chances for too long and drew vide repetition in just 28 moves.

Monday is the only rest day in the tournament and the sixth round will be played on Tuesday.

Results round 5:
D Gukesh (Ind, 3) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2.5); Wesley So (Usa, 2.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 2) drew with Firouza Alireza (Fra, 2.5); Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 1.5) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID, 2.5).

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

D Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Sekhukhune run out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa Women registers its highest Test total during encounter against India Women
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dinesh Karthik joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru as batting coach and mentor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  2. Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  4. Tour de France 2024 stage two: Pogacar takes yellow jersey with Vingegaard keeping up
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Sekhukhune run out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa Women registers its highest Test total during encounter against India Women
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dinesh Karthik joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru as batting coach and mentor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment