IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women

India was made to wait a tad longer for the winning moment by centurion Laura Wolvaardt, but it eventually went past the line convincingly by 10 wickets on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test women’s Test against South Africa here on Monday.

India was required to chase a modest 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in its second innings and the host accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket. India had declared their first innings closed at 603 for six.

The opening duo of Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali Verma (24 not out) steered their side home comfortably.

This is India’s second 10-wicket triumph in Tests after a scoring a similar win over the Proteas at Paarl in 2002.

After getting bundled out 266 in their first innings, South Africa fought well through hundred-makers Wolvaardt (122, 314b, 16x4) and Sune Luus (109, 203b, 18x4) in the second innings.

However, SA could only delay the inevitable.

Resuming at the overnight 232 for two, and trailing India by 105 runs, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp appeared to be in good touch.

The former brought up her maiden Test century, also becoming the first woman batter to score a Test, ODI and T20I ton in the same year.

However, Kapp was soon trapped leg-before by Deepti Sharma for 31, while Sneh Rana ousted Delmi Tucker for a duck as the tourists slipped to 266 for four.

With still work to be done for the South Africans to take the lead, Wolvaardt tried to anchor the innings but was dismissed for 122 when Rajeshwari Gayakwad trapped her in front to reduce the visitors 281 for five.

But the Proteas marched on and went past the 300-run mark, their highest team total in Tests against the Indians. The previous best was the 266 that made in their opening innings here.

South Africa needed less than 50 runs to take the lead at this stage. Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta stuck together until the lunch break and SA were 302 for five then.

However, in the post-lunch session, Jafta retired hurt due to cramps, as the visitor sent Anne Dercksen to join De Klerk.

But Dercksen departed for five, falling to Pooja Vastrakar with SA trailing by 27 runs.

Meanwhile, the visiting side went past 316 to register its highest score in Test cricket, going past the 315 it made against England at Shenley in 2003.

Although South Africans closed in on a lead they struggled to get the partnerships going.

The next stand was worth 14 runs between De Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune before the latter was run out for six.

Jafta returned to bat, but she could add just nine more runs and departed for 15 and they went to tea at 336 for eight.

The host side eventually conceded the lead in the final session. This was the third instance of India giving away the lead after enforcing a follow-on and the fifth overall.

The partnership between De Klerk and Masabata Klaas produced 23 runs before the latter fell to Shafali, who cleaned her up.

De Klerk, who was dropped on fifty by Renuka Singh and Vastrakar during a mix-up, brought up her half-century soon but Rajeshwari Gayakwad knocked her out for 61.