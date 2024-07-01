India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: IND-W eyes early wickets vs SA-W; Match start at 9:30 AM

LIVE STREAMING INFO

What time will Day 4 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

The Day 4 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.