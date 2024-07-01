MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: IND-W eyes early wickets vs SA-W; Match start at 9:30 AM

IND vs SA Live Score, One-off Test: Catch the scores and updates from Day 4 of the one-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Jul 01, 2024 08:47 IST

Team Sportstar
South Africa's Captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot against India during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.
South Africa's Captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot against India during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
lightbox-info

South Africa's Captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot against India during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

  • July 01, 2024 08:33
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will Day 4 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

    The Day 4 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

    Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

    The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • July 01, 2024 08:30
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the final day of play between India Women and South Africa Women at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game. 

