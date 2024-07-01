Sneh Rana became just the second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests during the encounter against South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
The off-spinner picked eight wickets in the first innings helping bowl out the visitor for 266 before picking up two more in the second innings to achieve the feat.
Jhulan Goswami is the only other bowler to have picked up ten in a match for India Women, doing so against England at Taunton in 2006.
Most wickets in a match for India in Women’s Tests
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
- Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
- Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
- Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
- Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE