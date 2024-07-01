Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests

Sneh Rana became just the second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests during the encounter against South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The off-spinner picked eight wickets in the first innings helping bowl out the visitor for 266 before picking up two more in the second innings to achieve the feat.

Jhulan Goswami is the only other bowler to have picked up ten in a match for India Women, doing so against England at Taunton in 2006.