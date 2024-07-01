MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests

The off-spinner picked eight wickets in the first innings helping bowl out the visitor for 266 before picking up two more in the second innings to achieve the feat.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 14:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sneh Rana taking eight wickets by the end of the first innings on the third day during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
India’s Sneh Rana taking eight wickets by the end of the first innings on the third day during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Sneh Rana taking eight wickets by the end of the first innings on the third day during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Sneh Rana became just the second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests during the encounter against South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The off-spinner picked eight wickets in the first innings helping bowl out the visitor for 266 before picking up two more in the second innings to achieve the feat.

Jhulan Goswami is the only other bowler to have picked up ten in a match for India Women, doing so against England at Taunton in 2006.

Most wickets in a match for India in Women’s Tests
10 -Jhulan Goswami vs England, Taunton 2006
10 -Sneh Rana vs South Africa, Chennai 2024
9 - Deepti Sharma vs England, Mumbai 2023
9 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs South Africa, Mysore 2014
9 - Neetu David vs England, Jamshedpur 1995

Related Topics

Sneh Rana /

India Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa Women registers its highest Test total during encounter against India Women
    Team Sportstar
  3. India to tour Australia for multi-format Women’s A series in August
    PTI
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Luus-Wolvaardt blockathon steals Sneh Rana’s thunder to keep South Africa alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W on verge of lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment