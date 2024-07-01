South Africa Women registered its highest Test total during day four of the one-off Test against India Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

After being forced to follow-on, centuries from Sune Luus and skipper Laura Wolvaardt propelled the Proteas past its previous highest score of 316 against England in 2003.

The team was bundled out for 266 in the first innings after conceding 606 against the host with Shafali Verma scoring a double ton.

Here is the list of highest totals by South Africa in Women’s Tests: