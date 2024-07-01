Wimbledon 2024: Murray to decide on Monday evening whether he will play singles

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said he was improving every day after back surgery but would leave it until Monday evening to decide if he would compete in the singles tournament.

Murray, 37, had surgery last weekend to remove a cyst in his back which was compressing his nerves and had made him lose control and power in his right leg.

“I’m doing some physical testing in the morning to see sort of how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision tomorrow evening after that,” Murray told reporters on Sunday.

Murray, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British male singles champion at Wimbledon and won the title again in 2016, has said he is unlikely to continue his career beyond the summer and could bow out at the Olympics in Paris.

Before that he is desperate to play at Wimbledon one last time although he admitted on Sunday he still does not have full sensation in his leg.

“I still have stitches in my back now. Yeah, the actual area where I had the operation is not sore. It’s the leg and the function of my leg that will determine whether or not I’m able to play,” Murray said.

“I just want the opportunity to play one more time out there hopefully on Centre Court, and I don’t know, feel that buzz.”