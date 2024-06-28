Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is projected to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, as per the draw announced on Friday.
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, seeded second, faces Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in the first round and could be up against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal.
READ | Women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is set to face Czech player Tomas Machac. The 37-year-old Murray has indicated this is likely to be his last season on tour before retirement. He has been dealing with a series of injuries in 2024, and had a surgical procedure on his back over the weekend after stopping during a match at a tuneup event. Murray has also received a doubled wildcard along with his brother Jamie.
Sinner, who is playing his first Slam after becoming the first Italian player to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, opens his campaign against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann with a potential second-round against 2021 runner-up and compatriot Matteo Berrettini.
Third seed Alcaraz begins his title defence with a first-round match against Estonia’s Mark Lajal.
The projected quarterfinals are - Sinner vs fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz vs eighth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud, Zverev vs sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and Djokovic vs seventh-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz.
Top-ranked British player Jack Draper, seeded 28th, faces Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer in the opening round.
First-round matches to watch out
Latest on Sportstar
- Sumit Nagal to face Miomir Kecmanovic on Wimbledon main-draw debut
- Wimbledon 2024, men’s singles draw: Alcaraz, Sinner projected to meet in semifinals; Murray to face Machac
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali run out for 205; Tucker gets Jemimah for 55
- Superbet Classic Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi, Pragg shares point with Vachier-Lagrave
- Para archery ranking series: Sheetal Devi-Sarita pair wins gold, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar clinch silver
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE