MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek could be up against defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, as per the draw announced on Friday.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 14:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova is the women’s singles defending champion at Wimbledon.
FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova is the women’s singles defending champion at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova is the women’s singles defending champion at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek could be up against defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, as per the draw announced on Friday.

The other projected quarterfinals are - 2022 champion Elena Rybakina vs fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, second-seeded American Coco Gauff vs French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, and Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng in what would be a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek, who is chasing her maiden title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, opens her campaign against USA’s Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded women’s champion at the grass Major last year, begins her title defence with a first-round fixture against Spain’s Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro while two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur takes on Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Top-ranked British player Katie Boulter, seeded 32nd, will be up against 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria of Germany. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has been awarded a wildcard and opens her campaign against 22nd-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

First-round matches to watch out
[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Angelique Kerber (GER)
[7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (JPN)
[13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
[16] Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens (USA)
[21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Magda Linette (POL)
[22] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR)
[24] Mirra Andreeva vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Elena Rybakina /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali crosses 150; De Klerk removes Shubha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manny Pacquiao gets new opponent for Japan exhibition fight
    AFP
  4. From Axar to Bapu - The origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest partnership for India Women in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bad Homburg Open: Wozniacki retires hurt after fall, Badosa knocked out
    Reuters
  3. Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics: IOC invites Russian and Belarusian tennis players including Medvedev, Sabalenka to compete as neutrals
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray still has not decided whether to play
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali crosses 150; De Klerk removes Shubha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manny Pacquiao gets new opponent for Japan exhibition fight
    AFP
  4. From Axar to Bapu - The origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest partnership for India Women in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment