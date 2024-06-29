MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Confident Gauff ready to put last year’s setback behind her

Gauff said she did not feel any extra pressure ahead of playing fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the first round on Monday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:24 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
USA’s Coco Gauff plays a forehand during practice at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday.
USA’s Coco Gauff plays a forehand during practice at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Coco Gauff plays a forehand during practice at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Second seed Coco Gauff said she went through a dark time after her first-round exit from Wimbledon last year, but the setback put her career in perspective as she turned her form around.

Gauff, 20, has since won the US Open and reached the semifinals of Australian Open and French Open.

“I wish a year ago, me after that match could see me now,” the American told reporters on Saturday. “That was a tough moment for me. I think the first two, three weeks after that, I was really in a dark place.

“It was tough for me to realise I have so much time. When that happens you just feel the weight of everything on you. I think I had high expectations at that age. I still do.”

READ | Djokovic upbeat for Wimbledon after testing knee to maximum

Gauff said she did not feel any extra pressure ahead of playing fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the first round on Monday.

“With Wimbledon, I’m really relaxed going into this year. I didn’t have a great Wimbledon last year. It’s like it couldn’t get any worse, it can only get better or the same,” she said.

The world number two said it did not matter to her that top seed Iga Swiatek, who has beaten her in 11 of 12 matches, was placed the other side of the draw since she needed to beat everybody to win.

“It gives you confidence obviously when you see that the field isn’t stacked... in the way where there’s one player dominating or three players dominating,” she said. “I think everybody has an equal shot and it’s just about who can perform better that week.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 highlights, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Italy knocked out of Euros
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 161/6 (19); Target-177; SA needs 16 off the last over, Pandya to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: Lineups out, Eriksen, Rudiger start in GER v DEN round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Confident Gauff ready to put last year’s setback behind her
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Confident Gauff ready to put last year’s setback behind her
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic upbeat for The Championships after testing knee to maximum
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz sharpened grass game after Queen’s defeat
    Reuters
  4. Top seed Fritz secures third Eastbourne ATP title; Tabilo wins Mallorca Championships
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu happy to be back after missing last year’s tournament with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 highlights, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Italy knocked out of Euros
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 161/6 (19); Target-177; SA needs 16 off the last over, Pandya to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: Lineups out, Eriksen, Rudiger start in GER v DEN round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Confident Gauff ready to put last year’s setback behind her
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment