MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu happy to be back after missing last year’s tournament with injury

Last year, Raducanu out her home Grand Slam following surgery to her hands and ankle and found herself entertaining VIP guests at Wimbledon.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 21:56 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Britain’s Emma Raducanu on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday.
Britain’s Emma Raducanu on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Britain’s Emma Raducanu on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

British hope Emma Raducanu is glad to be back on court after missing Wimbledon last year because of injury and spending much of the tournament in hospitality suites.

Raducanu’s career was blasted into the stratosphere when she won the 2021 US Open champion as a qualifier but she has struggled since with a succession of injuries.

Last year she sat out her home Grand Slam following surgery to her hands and ankle and found herself entertaining VIP guests at Wimbledon.

This time the world number 168 arrives fully fit and full of confidence after being handed a wildcard and will face seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Centre Court on Monday.

READ | Sabalenka not 100 per cent sure if she’ll play due to ‘rare’ injury

“I’m very happy to be back here. I think I’ve missed this tournament so much,” the 21-year-old told reporters.

“Last year, I was actually on the other side doing a lot of suite visits, hospitality. It was really hard because you would walk through the same player tunnel, see your peers going to practice, going to play their match.

“I think being on the other side just really stung. It wasn’t nice and I didn’t really watch any of the tennis either. For me to be on this side of it this year is just super special. Just so happy to be out on the grass.”

Raducanu returned from a lengthy layoff at the start of the year and while consistent results have been challenging, she has shown signs of a return to top form.

She reached the quarterfinals at Eastbourne last week, beating former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and American world number five Jessica Pegula on the way.

“I would say this preparation has worked out really well. I got a great balance between matches, but also staying fresh and not playing too much,” Raducanu said.

“I think the Eastbourne week, it was really helpful in getting some top-level matches, and also to get a really good win in the second round. Yeah, my best win to date. I think I should take a lot of confidence from that.”

She will have strong crowd support on Monday when she takes to Centre Court, but says she is the underdog against the 22nd-ranked Alexandrova who reached he fourth round last year.

“I think it’s a tough match,” she said. “I think that she’s got great weapons. On this surface, on grass, it only amplifies big weapons. I’m actually the complete underdog because she’s a lot older, a lot more experienced, ranked a lot higher.”

Raducanu reached the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut in 2021 and the second round in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

Emma Raducanu /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 0-0 ITA; Swiss dominate early on
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Kohli comes to rescue as India sets target of 177 for Proteas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent
    Reuters
  4. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 7/1 (1.3); Target-177; Bumrah cleans up Hendricks on 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli equals record for second-most fours in T20 World Cup history during IND vs SA final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu happy to be back after missing last year’s tournament with injury
    Reuters
  2. Martina Navratilova: Legend who holds record of winning most Wimbledon singles titles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shnaider outplays Vekic to win Bad Homburg Open; Kasatkina wins Eastbourne WTA final
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Sinner in good heart after Halle Open title
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Winning title seems a realistic target, says Zverev
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 0-0 ITA; Swiss dominate early on
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Kohli comes to rescue as India sets target of 177 for Proteas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent
    Reuters
  4. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 7/1 (1.3); Target-177; Bumrah cleans up Hendricks on 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli equals record for second-most fours in T20 World Cup history during IND vs SA final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment